Romanian-founded data and AI giant Databricks announces new USD 4 bln funding, increased valuation

Romanian-founded data and AI giant Databricks announces new USD 4 bln funding, increased valuation. Databricks, the data analytics and artificial intelligence company co-founded by Romanian professors Ion Stoica and Matei Zaharia, announced on Tuesday, December 16, that it is raising USD 4 billion in funding at a valuation of USD 134 billion, according to CNBC. The new valuation represents a (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]