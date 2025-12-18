The Romanian company Klass Wagen strengthens its European expansion and opens its second office in Madeira, a strategic milestone in the company’s development



The Romanian company Klass Wagen strengthens its European expansion and opens its second office in Madeira, a strategic milestone in the company’s development.

>>> The company wins at the World Travel Awards, the Oscars of the tourism industry, the award for Europe’s Best Independent Car Rental Company Bucharest, 18th Decembrie 2025 – RBJ – Klass Wagen closes 2025 with a solid performance, confirmed by achieving its projected turnover of (…)