Wiz Khalifa given nine-month prison sentence in Romania over cannabis use on festival stage

Wiz Khalifa given nine-month prison sentence in Romania over cannabis use on festival stage. American rapper Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced to nine months in prison by the Constan?a Court of Appeal for possession of drugs for personal use, after smoking a cannabis cigarette on stage at the Beach, Please! festival in Costine?ti in 2024. The ruling, delivered on Thursday, December 18, is (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]