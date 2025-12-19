Ford recalls nearly 600 Puma and Transit Courier cars manufactured in Romania in 2025

Ford recalls nearly 600 Puma and Transit Courier cars manufactured in Romania in 2025. Auto giant Ford is recalling 589 vehicles of the Puma and Transit Courier model series manufactured between January and September 2025 due to missing screws on the rear brake drums or screws not tightened to the required torque. The models are made at the factory in Romania. The missing or (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]