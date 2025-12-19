 
December 19, 2025

Ford recalls nearly 600 Puma and Transit Courier cars manufactured in Romania in 2025
Dec 19, 2025

Ford recalls nearly 600 Puma and Transit Courier cars manufactured in Romania in 2025.

Auto giant Ford is recalling 589 vehicles of the Puma and Transit Courier model series manufactured between January and September 2025 due to missing screws on the rear brake drums or screws not tightened to the required torque. The models are made at the factory in Romania. The missing or (…)

TUI Group Enters Romania Directly Via Its Polish Subsidiary TUI, one of the world’s leading tourism groups, is betting on Romania. TUI Poland Dystrybucja, the Polish division of the travel group, opened TUI Romania, following an application therefor filed on July 7, 2025, according to the Official Gazette.

ARCMEDIA, Romania's largest publishing group, faithful to its philosophy of strengthening editorial independence and operational autonomy, continues its efforts to implement an integrated development strategy In line with the company's new motto, ”Unim Perspective” (we unite perspectives) the ARCMEDIA ecosystem will expand operationally and conceptually to ensure an integrated, flexible, and coherent flow of promotion for brands that invest in ARCMEDIA publications.

Over half of Romanians dissatisfied with the healthcare system, survey shows Around 52% of Romanians say healthcare in the country is unsatisfactory, below the EU average of 58%, according to new data from the STADA Health Report. Although this percentage indicates a slight improvement compared to the 56% recorded in 2024, the current level of satisfaction has dropped (…)

Meta Estate Trust's Retail Park Ciolpani Opens Officially Retail Park Ciolpani, the retail project developed by Meta Estate Trust on DN1 (National Road 1) has officially opened, following an EUR2 million investment.

USR approved the ministerial nominations: Radu Miru?? for Defense and Irineu Dar?u for Economy The USR Political Committee, meeting online, approved on Friday the nominations for the leadership of the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism.

Bolojan promises reforms in the justice system after the "Romania is calling you" appeal Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan has publicly responded to the appeal "Bolojan, Romania is calling you," launched by protesters in Victoriei Square, and announced that the government will come up with legislative proposals for justice reform by the end of January.

Radu Miru?? confirms: "Yes, I receive two salaries." Controversy over cumulative allowances Economy Minister Radu Miru?? has publicly acknowledged that he receives two salaries from public funds - one as a minister and one as a member of parliament - and explained that this is permitted by law.

 


