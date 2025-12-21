Learning beyond the classroom: How co-curricular activities shape students at the British School of Bucharest



Learning beyond the classroom: How co-curricular activities shape students at the British School of Bucharest.

At the British School of Bucharest (BSB), learning extends beyond desks, textbooks and examinations into a broader educational experience shaped by curiosity, challenge and participation. The School’s approach recognises that intellectual development is closely connected to personal growth and (…)