RenewAcad Secures Over EUR3.1M Financing From UniCredit Bank For Petrila 1 And Petrila 2 Energy Storage Projects
Dec 22, 2025
RenewAcad, recognized as the largest network of renewable energy training centers in Southeast Europe, has signed a financing agreement of over EUR3.1 million with UniCredit Bank for the development of the Petrila 1 and Petrila 2 energy storage projects.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]