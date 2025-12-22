RenewAcad Secures Over EUR3.1M Financing From UniCredit Bank For Petrila 1 And Petrila 2 Energy Storage Projects

RenewAcad Secures Over EUR3.1M Financing From UniCredit Bank For Petrila 1 And Petrila 2 Energy Storage Projects. RenewAcad, recognized as the largest network of renewable energy training centers in Southeast Europe, has signed a financing agreement of over EUR3.1 million with UniCredit Bank for the development of the Petrila 1 and Petrila 2 energy storage projects. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]