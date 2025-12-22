Romanian president, prime minister honor the memory of 1989 Revolution victims

Romanian president, prime minister honor the memory of 1989 Revolution victims. In messages posted over the weekend, both president Nicu?or Dan and prime minister Ilie Bolojan marked 36 years since the December 1989 Romanian Revolution, which put an end to the communist regime in the country. The president used the opportunity to comment on the Romanian justice system, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]