OMV Petrom, CE Oltenia Set Off Construction Of Solar Parks; Total Investment Tops EUR400M

OMV Petrom, CE Oltenia Set Off Construction Of Solar Parks; Total Investment Tops EUR400M. Romania's oil and gas group OMV Petrom announced in a press statement on Monday (Dec. 22) that, together with state-owned electricity producer Complexul Energetic (CE) Oltenia, it has initiated the construction phase for four photovoltaic (PV) plants with a total planned capacity of around 550 MW. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]