 
Romaniapress.com

December 23, 2025

Romania's FinMin outlines 2026 measures to "stimulate economy, cut public spending"
Dec 23, 2025

Romania's FinMin outlines 2026 measures to "stimulate economy, cut public spending".

The Ministry of Finance published on December 22 the draft emergency ordinance outlining the main fiscal and budgetary measures to be applied in 2026. The ordinance covers a broad package of measures meant to "stimulate Romania's economy, reduce public spending, and strengthen financial (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Regulator: Romania Insurance Market Up 11% YoY To RON18.7B In January-September 2025 Romania’s insurance market reached a volume of gross underwritten premiums of RON18.7 billion at the end of the January-September 2025 period, up 11% against the year-earlier interval, in line with data released by Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) in its latest report regarding (…)

Four trends that will shape tourism in 2026. Algeria, among the new very attractive destinations in North Africa Bucharest, December 23, 2025 – RBJ – According to the J’Info Tours Travel Agency, the year 2025 confirmed a clear shift among Romanian travelers towards tours in exotic, long-haul destinations and premium travel products. According to data from tour operator J’Info Tours, these preferences will (…)

BID Has New Management Team, Ponders EUR100M Capital Boost To Back Investments, Diversify Instruments Available For Companies Romania's state-owned Investment and Development Bank (IDB) has a new interim management team consisting of Raluca Nicolescu, interim Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Simina Bossennec and Razvan Prundeanu, Deputy CEOs.

Romania's Antitrust Body Unveils Schwarz Group's Proposed Commitments For La Cocos Store Chain Acquisition Romania's Competition Council submits to public debate the commitments proposed by Germany’s Schwarz Group, to remove the competition concerns identified on the retail market of food and non-food consumer products, in the context of the acquisition of Supermarket La Cocos SA.

ING Bank Revises Romania's 2025 Economic Growth Forecast To 1.1% From 0.3% ING Bank has revised its growth forecast for Romania's economy in 2025 to 1.1% from its previous estimate of 0.3%, supported by a stronger-than-anticipated third quarter.

Romanian Film Review - Not just sarmale: eclectic holiday viewings Christmas is around the (nearest) corner and with it the days up to New Year’s, a daze of food (mainly the eponymous meat-filled cabbage rolls), family, friends, and (hopefully for as many as possible) no work. Also a time to catch up on movies. Here are a few to pass these weeks, some are for (…)

Romania's new defense and economy ministers take the oath of office Romania’s new ministers of defense and economy took the oath of office on Tuesday, December 23, at the Cotroceni Palace, during a special ceremony. As such, Radu Miru?? (picture, right) is the new minister for defense, and Irineu Dar?u (picture, left) is the minister for economy. The Save (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |