Nova H gets EUR 75 mln investment loan for battery energy storage facility in western Romania

Nova H gets EUR 75 mln investment loan for battery energy storage facility in western Romania. Banca Transilvania has granted an investment loan of over EUR 75 million to Nova H, owned by Nova Power & Gas, for the development of Romania's largest battery energy storage facility, with a capacity of 200 MW and a storage capacity of 400 MWh. Located in Flore?ti, in Cluj county, the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]