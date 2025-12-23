Blizzards, snow and freezing temperatures forecast in Romania for Christmas
Dec 23, 2025
Blizzards, snow and freezing temperatures forecast in Romania for Christmas.
The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a severe weather alert for the Christmas period, warning of blizzards, heavy snowfall, strong winds, and freezing temperatures across large parts of the country. A yellow code warning is in force in roughly half of Romania, including (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]