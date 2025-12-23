Romania's Antitrust Body Unveils Schwarz Group's Proposed Commitments For La Cocos Store Chain Acquisition

Romania's Competition Council submits to public debate the commitments proposed by Germany's Schwarz Group, to remove the competition concerns identified on the retail market of food and non-food consumer products, in the context of the acquisition of Supermarket La Cocos SA. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]