Mandatory private pension fund assets in Romania rise to RON 194.9 bln in November 2025

Mandatory private pension fund assets in Romania rise to RON 194.9 bln in November 2025. Romania’s mandatory private pension funds held total assets of RON 194.9 billion at the end of November 2025, up 31% compared with the same period last year, according to data published by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) and quoted by news agency Agerpres. ASF said that 94% of (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]