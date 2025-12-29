Romania’s Constitutional Court postpones decision on magistrates’ pensions due to lack of quorum

Four judges appointed by Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) to the Constitutional Court failed to show on Monday, December 29, to vote on the reform of magistrates' pensions. As a result, the court president postponed the decision to January 16, 2026. Their actions mean that the new (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]