December 30, 2025

Live concerts and fireworks to mark New Year’s Eve celebration in Bucharest’s District 3
Live concerts and fireworks to mark New Year’s Eve celebration in Bucharest’s District 3.

Live concerts and a fireworks show will mark the New Year’s Eve celebration organized by Bucharest’s District 3 City Hall in Pia?a Alba Iulia on Wednesday, December 31. The open-air event is set to begin at 7:00 pm and will continue into the early hours of 2026. The City Hall said the (…)

Three-month ROBOR Ends 2025 At 6.14%, After Starting Year At 5.92% Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, as well as for companies' leu-denominated loans, stood at 6.14% per annum in the last banking day of 2025, the same as on December 30 and (…)

Ivan, after six months at the Ministry of Energy: We have avoided a disaster for the economy Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan says that, six months after taking office, he has managed to stabilize the energy market, avoid significant price increases for the population and the economy, and accelerate investments and payments to beneficiaries.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Ends 2025 On A High Note After Best Year Since 2009 The year 2025 was spectacular and memorable for Bucharest Stock Exchange investors, both the approximately 300,000 who invest directly and the 8.2 million from pension funds and several hundred thousand from mutual funds, as the main index BET closed at an all-time high of 24,439 points, 46% (…)

Sorin Grindeanu: 2025, a year with many challenges. 2026 will not be an easy year either 2026 will not be an easy year either, says PSD president Sorin Grindeanu, in a review of the year that is coming to an end.

250 new kilometers of high-speed roads, CNAIR's target for 2026 2025 is the year when several regions of Romania were connected by high-speed roads, and the target for 2026 is 250 new kilometers, according to CNAIR head Cristian Pistol.

Romania Opened 146 Km Of Highway In 2025, Prepares Another 255 Km For 2026 The year 2025 saw 146 kilometers of new highway added, and 2026 promises even more – another 255 kilometers, plus the completion of the Bucharest beltway and the extension of the Moldavia Highway to Pascani.

Labor market analysis in 2025: Upward trend in construction, layoffs in automotive and IT The labor market ended the year on an upward trend in construction, but 2025 was the most difficult decade for automotive and IT&C, with layoffs and budget cuts, according to an analysis by Florin Dr?gan, rector of the Polytechnic University of Timisoara (UPT).

 


