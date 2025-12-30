Live concerts and fireworks to mark New Year’s Eve celebration in Bucharest’s District 3

Live concerts and fireworks to mark New Year’s Eve celebration in Bucharest’s District 3. Live concerts and a fireworks show will mark the New Year’s Eve celebration organized by Bucharest’s District 3 City Hall in Pia?a Alba Iulia on Wednesday, December 31. The open-air event is set to begin at 7:00 pm and will continue into the early hours of 2026. The City Hall said the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]