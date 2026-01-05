 
Romaniaâ€™s Banat region vies for 2028 European Region of Gastronomy title
Jan 5, 2026

Romaniaâ€™s Banat region vies for 2028 European Region of Gastronomy title.

The bid of Banat for the title of European Region of Gastronomy 2028 was analyzed and accepted during the meeting of the consultative forum of the International Institute for Gastronomy, Culture, Arts, and Tourism (IGCAT), the Timi? County Council announced in mid-December. The next stage will (â€¦)

Without 4à—4 vehicles or vehicles equipped with chains, it is no longer possible to reach Ranca Traffic restrictions were imposed on Tuesday on the road between RÃ¢nca and Novaci due to heavy snowfall: it is no longer possible to drive up the road unless the car is equipped with snow chains or is a 4Ã—4 vehicle. The Gorj Police announced that starting at 10 a.m., a checkpoint will be set up [â€¦]

Mountain accidents: 30 tourists have been taken to hospital in the last 24 hours Mountain rescue operations in the last 24 hours have taken place in difficult mountain conditions, with snowfall, wind, and a high risk of avalanches in several mountain ranges.

Prisoner admitted to psychiatric hospital in Timi? County escaped in employee's car A 48-year-old prisoner admitted to the Jebel Psychiatric and Security Measures Hospital in Timi? County escaped in an employee's car.

Romgaz Announces Addendum To Extend Iernut Power Plant Contract Romanian state-run gas producer and supplier Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG) has announced in a stock market report on January 5, 2026 the signing of an addendum to extend the financing contract for its combined cycle power plant project in Iernut until June 2027.

Central Bank: Romania Ends 2025 With Lower Forex Reserves Of EUR64.8B Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR64.8 billion at the end of December 2025, lower by EUR608 million than the EUR65.4 billion level reported on November 30, 2025, Romaniaâ€™s central bank announced on Monday (January 5, 2025).

Romanian Leu Gains Slightly Versus Euro, Exchange Rate At 5.0905 The Romanian leu has slightly extended gains against the euro on January 5, 2026 and the country's central bank set the leuâ€™s reference rate at 5.0905 units per euro, compared to 5.0985 units versus the euro on December 31, 2025.

 


