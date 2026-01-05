Romaniaâ€™s Banat region vies for 2028 European Region of Gastronomy title

Romaniaâ€™s Banat region vies for 2028 European Region of Gastronomy title. The bid of Banat for the title of European Region of Gastronomy 2028 was analyzed and accepted during the meeting of the consultative forum of the International Institute for Gastronomy, Culture, Arts, and Tourism (IGCAT), the Timi? County Council announced in mid-December. The next stage will (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]