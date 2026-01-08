Update: Romanian president’s delayed flight from Paris reignites discussion on dedicated plane

Update: Romanian president’s delayed flight from Paris reignites discussion on dedicated plane. Update: Romanian defense minister Radu Miru?? gave press statements on Thursday, January 9, on the president’s travel from Paris with the C-27J Spartan military aircraft. “The weather conditions in Bucharest when the aircraft was supposed to land were below limits: if the cloud ceiling is lower (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]