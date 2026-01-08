Voices of Romania: Building Leaders in Romania, Andra Ghibu?iu, CEO Beyond Business School

Voices of Romania: Building Leaders in Romania, Andra Ghibu?iu, CEO Beyond Business School. The newest episode of Voices of Romania, Romania Insider’s interview series, is now available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, and all major audio platforms. This edition features an in-depth conversation with Andra Ghibu?iu, CEO and co-founder of Beyond Business School, a fast-track (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]