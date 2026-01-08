Recently opened Bucharest National Cathedral restricts visitors’ access for interior works

Recently opened Bucharest National Cathedral restricts visitors’ access for interior works. The recently opened National Cathedral in Bucharest is set to restrict access for visitors for interior works starting Friday, January 9, according to information released by the Romanian Patriarchate. The National Cathedral has been open to the public for a limited period, set especially for (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]