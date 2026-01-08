Nearly half of Romanians say compulsory military service should be reintroduced, survey says



Nearly half of Romanians say compulsory military service should be reintroduced, survey says.

Around 49% of Romanians believe that compulsory military service should be reintroduced, while 47% reject the idea, according to an Avangarde survey cited by Euronews Romania. In Romania, compulsory military service was suspended in 2007; however, it can still be performed voluntarily. Debates (…)