Rogobete talks with Spanish counterparts on „developing drug production” in Romania
Jan 9, 2026
Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete announced that he visited the Spanish Ministry of Industry on Friday. During this visit, he engaged in discussions with his Spanish counterparts, including management and technical teams, about strengthening domestic production of medicines and medical supplies.
