January 9, 2026

National Theater in Bucharest hosts guided tours, museum visits for National Culture Day
I.L. Caragiale National Theater in Bucharest (TNB) will host a program of performances, various guided tours, visits to the institution’s museum, and light projections to mark Romania’s National Culture Day on January 15. From 12:00 to 14:00, the theater will offer free guided tours of the TNB (…)

Romgaz Makes RON150M Deposit With Vista Bank Romanian state-run natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG) on Jan. 9 made a term deposit in the amount of RON150 million with Vista Bank, the company has announced its shareholders in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (Jan. 9).

Romania's Antitrust Body OKs Repsol Group's Acquisition Of A Stake In Valtec Premium Lubricants Romania's Competition Council has approved the notified acquisition of an undisclosed stake in Valtec Premium Lubricants S.R.L. by Spain's Repsol Downstream Internacional S.A.U.

Statistical Office: Romania Retail Sales Inch 0.4% Higher YoY In January-November 2025 Retail sales volume in Romania (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) ticked up 0.4% in unadjusted data and rose by 1% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, in January - November 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, the country’s statistical office INS (…)

Romania condemns Russia's Oreshnik missile attack on Ukraine Romania strongly condemns the recent missile attack carried out by Russia against Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Oana ?oiu said in a post on X. “The deliberate targeting of civilians constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law and demonstrates Russia’s continued disregard (…)

Confidence in the Romanian economy continues to decline in December Confidence in the Romanian economy declined again in December due to a new drop in consumer morale, as well as among managers in services and construction. The Economic Sentiment Indicator (or ESI) recorded 93.1 points in December, compared to 94.2 points in November, reaching the lowest level (…)

Romania closer to OECD accession after 18th approval Romania has received the 18th positive opinion out of the 25 required for accession to the OECD, namely that of the Chemicals and Biotechnology Committee, according to an official announcement made by state secretary Luca Niculescu, the coordinator for the accession process. The approval (…)

Statistical Office: Romania Residential Building Permits Up 4.4% YoY In January-November 2025 Romanian authorities issued 34,602 construction permits for residential buildings in January-November 2025, 4.4% more than in the same period of 2024, the country’s statistical office INS said on Friday (Jan. 9).

 


