Theater on screen: Production staged in Romania presented in cinemas in the U.S.



A production of Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey into Night, staged at Radu Stanca National Theater in Sibiu, will be shown in cinemas in the U.S. this month. The project is a partnership between the Sibiu theater and Art Seen Films, which distributes filmed theatre performances. It is part (…)