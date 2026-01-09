Theater on screen: Production staged in Romania presented in cinemas in the U.S.
Jan 9, 2026
Theater on screen: Production staged in Romania presented in cinemas in the U.S..
A production of Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey into Night, staged at Radu Stanca National Theater in Sibiu, will be shown in cinemas in the U.S. this month. The project is a partnership between the Sibiu theater and Art Seen Films, which distributes filmed theatre performances. It is part (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]