Statistical Office: Romania Retail Sales Inch 0.4% Higher YoY In January-November 2025. Retail sales volume in Romania (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) ticked up 0.4% in unadjusted data and rose by 1% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, in January - November 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, the country’s statistical office INS (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]