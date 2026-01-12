Romania’s car factories report smaller output but first electric vehicles in 2025
Jan 12, 2026
Romania’s car factories report smaller output but first electric vehicles in 2025.
The Romanian automotive industry ended 2025 with a total production of 545,510 cars, a volume down by 2.6% compared to the 560,102 units manufactured in 2024, according to data centralized by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) and quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The negative (…)
