Local entrepreneur builds EUR 15 mln recycled plastic factory in southern Romania

Local entrepreneur builds EUR 15 mln recycled plastic factory in southern Romania. Crilelmar, a company based in Gorj County in southern Romania and controlled by local entrepreneur Adrian St?nu?oiu, is set to complete the construction of a second recycled plastics factory in Târgu Jiu in May, following an investment of EUR 15 million financed through the European Union’s Just (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]