January 12, 2026

Private consumption shrinks by 3%-4% in Romania after August fiscal corrective package
The retail sales volume index in Romania contracted by 4.7% y/y in November 2025 – the fourth consecutive month with a negative annual dynamics – after the VAT rate hike in August and the gloomy economic outlook eroded households’ real incomes and depressed their propensity for consumption. In (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Energy Minister: Neptun Deep Project Is Ahead Of Schedule Romanian Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan said on Monday, Jan. 12, that progress on the Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea exceeds the initially planned pace.

CEC Ups MTN Program To EUR2B, Extends It By Four Years The shareholders of state-run CEC Bank on January 9 approved the updating of the medium-term note (MTN) program by extending its duration by four years and raising the issuing cap to EUR2 billion, the lender said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.2B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On Jan. 12 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON1.2 billion from banks on Monday (January 12), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 6.44% and 6.65%, respectively.

Romania's Antitrust Body Slaps Eight Companies With EUR32M Fine For Anti-Competitive Agreement On Labor Market Romania's Competition Council has fined eight companies a total of RON163.71 million (EUR32 million) for participating in an anti-competitive agreement aimed at dividing the labor market in order to limit employee mobility while keep human resource costs low.

Association: Romania's Car Market Up 1.6% YoY To 182,518 Units In 2025 Romania's car market ended 2025 with 182,518 new car registrations, 1.6% more than in 2024, per data released on by the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) on Monday (Jan. 12, 2026).

Ana Maria Iosif Takes Over As Chief Executive Officer Of Inetum Romania French digital services and solutions provider Inetum has announced the appointment of Ana Maria Iosif as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Inetum Romania, effective January 5, 2026.

Management Changes At Dacia: Sandra Gomez Appointed Vice President For Strategy, Product And Business Sandra Gomez has taken over the role of Dacia vice president for strategy, product and business, effective January 1, 2026.

 


