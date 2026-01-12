The peak of the frost has not yet come: Meteorologists announce minimums of up to -20°C in Romania



The peak of the frost has not yet come: Meteorologists announce minimums of up to -20°C in Romania.

The peak of the frost in this winter episode has not yet come, meteorologists warn. The lowest temperatures are expected on the night of Monday to Tuesday, with minimums of up to -20°C in mountainous areas and -14…-15°C in Bucharest, while blizzards and snowfall will intensify the feeling of cold.