Report: Romania’s hospitality market dominated by 3-star hotels, premium segment underdeveloped. Romania’s hotel market is dominated by 3-star hotels, regardless of region, while the 5-star segment remains underdeveloped, except for Bucharest. Meanwhile, counties such as Cluj and Timi? offer growth prospects amid accelerated economic development and a still limited hotel stock, according to (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]