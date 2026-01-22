Pension recipients may continue working, with an 85% reduction in their pension

Pension recipients may continue working, with an 85% reduction in their pension. Romanians receiving service pensions or military pensions may continue in active service, but only upon request and with the condition that their pension is reduced by 85% for the duration of their employment. This was outlined in a draft bill presented during its first reading in the Government. [Read the article in Mediafax]