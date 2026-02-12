Romanian Parliament to light up in Ukrainian colors to mark four years since Russia’s invasion



The Palace of Parliament in Bucharest will be illuminated in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag on February 24 to mark four years since the start of Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country, Agerpres reported. Lawmakers will also hold a moment of silence during the February 23 (…)