President Nicu?or Dan meets US companies “still interested” in investing in Romania

President Nicu?or Dan meets US companies “still interested” in investing in Romania. President Nicu?or Dan met this week with executives of major US companies operating in Romania, who signalled continued interest in expanding investments, the head of state said in a social media post. The meeting brought together representatives of leading American firms under the umbrella of (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]