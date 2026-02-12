February in Bucharest: Dragobete and M?r?i?or fairs, love on screen, concerts

February in Bucharest: Dragobete and M?r?i?or fairs, love on screen, concerts. The remaining weeks of the briefest month of the year bring events dedicated to the local celebration of love, Dragobete, opportunities to pick the right m?r?i?ore to gift on March 1, and love-themed music and film events. Celebrate Dragobete The Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum hosts every year (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]