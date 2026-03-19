Hidroelectrica Seeks CEO and CFOHidroelectrica, Romania’s largest company by capitalization, has initiated the selection procedure for filling two positions as members of the company’s Management Board, respectively CEO and CFO.
FDI screening: key changes to the applicable legislationThe Government adopted the GEO no. 17/2026, in force since 13.03.2026, amending and supplementing the legal framework for FDI screening established under the GEO no. 46/2022. The new regulation aims to clarify existing procedures, to modify the threshold for EU FDI screening from 2 to 5 million (…)