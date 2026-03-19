eJobs.ro: Employers Post Almost 50,000 Jobs So Far In 2026

eJobs.ro: Employers Post Almost 50,000 Jobs So Far In 2026. Almost 50,000 jobs have been posted since the beginning of 2026 on eJobs.ro, the main online recruitment platform in Romania, about 10% fewer than (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]