Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In The EU, Of 8.3%, In February 2026

Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In The EU, Of 8.3%, In February 2026. Romania posted the highest annual inflation rate under the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), among European Union (EU) Member States, at (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]