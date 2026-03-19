US Fluor Corporation Opens Office In BucharestFluor Corporation, a US engineering and construction group listed on the NYSE, is expanding its presence in Europe with the opening of an office in Bucharest, which will serve as a regional hub for next-generation nuclear energy projects.
Romanian actress Olivia Ni?? stars in new Amazon Prime miniseriesRomania’s Olivia Ni?? appears in the miniseries “The Gray House,” directed by Roland Joffé and produced by Republic Pictures, in collaboration with Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, and Leslie Greif. A historical drama released on Amazon Prime in the United States, the miniseries filmed entirely in (…)