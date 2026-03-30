Procter & Gamble Brings Another RON100M To RomaniaUS giant Procter & Gamble, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods, which has import, distribution, manufacturing and services operations in Romania, has recently injected another almost RON100 million into its Romanian business.
Romgaz Signs Contracts Of Almost RON800M With Engie And ELCEN BucurestiRomanian gas producer and supplier Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG) has concluded two new natural gas sale contracts with Engie Romania, the largest natural gas distributor and supplier locally, and with Electrocentrale Bucuresti (ELCEN), Bucharest’s main heat supplier, Romgaz has announced in a stock (…)
Agroserv Mariuta Returns To Profit In 2025Agroserv Mariuta (MILK.RO), a Romanian agricultural company and owner of the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, posted RON109 million sales in 2025, a 22% increase compared with the previous year, RON20.9 million EBITDA, a 110% increase, while net profit amounted to RON3.7 million, compared with a loss (…)