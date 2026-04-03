Retele Electrice Romania Invested around RON1.4B in Electricity Distribution Network Modernization and Digitalization in 2025; Plans RON1.3B Investments in 2026

Retele Electrice Romania Invested around RON1.4B in Electricity Distribution Network Modernization and Digitalization in 2025; Plans RON1.3B Investments in 2026. Retele Electrice Romania, part of the PPC group in Romania, in 2025 invested around RON1.4 billion in retooling projects to enhance the resilience (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]