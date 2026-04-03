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April 3, 2026

Agnieszka Gajewska, PwC: Romania Still Has Growth Potential
Apr 3, 2026

Agnieszka Gajewska, PwC: Romania Still Has Growth Potential.

Romania still has growth potential both economically and as a market for us, as a professional services firm, but the business model must change (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Purcari Wineries Expands into Vrancea Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (BVB: WINE), one of Central and Eastern Europe's leading wine groups, announces that its Romanian subsidiary Crama Ceptura has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of CaraprodVin SRL, a wine producer located in Vârstecoiu Commune, (…)

Retele Electrice Romania Invested around RON1.4B in Electricity Distribution Network Modernization and Digitalization in 2025; Plans RON1.3B Investments in 2026 Retele Electrice Romania, part of the PPC group in Romania, in 2025 invested around RON1.4 billion in retooling projects to enhance the resilience of the distribution network.

Bucharest local authorities vote to establish "climate shelters" to counter extreme heat, cold The General Council of Bucharest approved on Thursday, April 2, the establishment of a network of “climate shelters.” The areas will be set up in public spaces and spaces belonging to private entities, where people will be able to take shelter free of charge during periods of heatwaves or frost. (…)

Colliers: Romanians Are Increasingly Interested in Buying Houses, Yet Transaction Volumes Are On A Downward Trend Romanians' interest in buying houses is increasing, yet the number of transactions carried out is declining, with the share of homeowners being on a downward trend and that of tenants on an upward trend, as per a survey by Unlock Market Research for Colliers, based on 1,000 urban respondents.

Mircea Lucescu Suffered a Heart Attack Today Medical sources told prosport.ro on Friday that coach Mircea Lucescu had suffered a heart attack.

Romania receives 24th favorable opinion out of 25 needed to join OECD Romania has obtained the 24th favorable opinion out of the 25 required to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), according to an announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The formal opinion was adopted by the OECD’s Investment Committee on Thursday, April (…)

Minister of Agriculture: Over 1.3 billion lei in payments to farms and villages in the first quarter Minister of Agriculture Florin Barbu announced that, in the first quarter of 2026, payments totaling over 1.3 billion lei were made to beneficiaries from European funds earmarked for agricultural and rural development.

 


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