Cereal Landmar Posts RON127M Turnover in 2025, Up 42% YOY

Cereal Landmar Posts RON127M Turnover in 2025, Up 42% YOY. While many grain traders have been harmed by low prices and drought, and in early 2026 announced they entered insolvency or exited the market, a (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]