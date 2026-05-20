Guided tours, workshops and music planned at Bucharest’s V?c?re?ti Natural Park anniversary event

Guided tours, workshops and music planned at Bucharest’s V?c?re?ti Natural Park anniversary event. A special event will be organized at the V?c?re?ti Natural Park in Bucharest this Saturday, May 23, to mark 10 years since the protected urban (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]