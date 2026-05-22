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AFI Properties Buys Six Retail Parks In Romania From South Africa’s MAS
May 22, 2026
AFI Properties Buys Six Retail Parks In Romania From South Africa’s MAS.
AFI Properties of Israel is acquiring MAS’ retail parks in Ploiesti, Zalau, Roman, Baia Mare, Sfantu Gheorghe, and Barlad. MAS is shifting its (…)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
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|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
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Cannes Film Festival 2026: Romanian director Cristian Mungiu wins second Palme d'Or for Fjord
Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord has won the Palme d’Or for best film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. It is the second time the Romanian director wins the award, after his 2007 win for the abortion drama 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. The film stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve as a (…)
Latest Addition To Bucharest Stock Exchange, IT Genetics, Sees Losses Widen To RON406,000 In Q1, 2026
Technology company IT Genetics (ITG.RO), recently listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first quarter of 2026 with a net consolidated loss of RON406,000 compared with a loss of RON156,000 in year-ago period, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on (…)
NN Group's OMV Petrom Stake Drops Below 5%
Dutch-held NN Group N.V, sold OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) shares and now owns 4.94% in the company or 3.07 million shares, valued at some RON3.2 billion at a current price of RON1.045 each, after its stake dropped below 5% on May 20, 2026. It had previously reported a 5.03% interest.
143 years since the birth of scientist Dimitrie Leonida and Night of Museums celebrated on May 23rd at the National Technical Museum
Electrica Group and the Electrica Foundation announce a special weekend dedicated to technology, history, and the future of energy. On Saturday, May 23rd, the "Prof. Ing. Dimitrie Leonida" National Technical Museum opens its doors from 10:00 AM until midnight, in a series of events marking both (…)
Malaysia's MR.DIY Opens First Store In Bucharest
MR.DIY, one of Asia’s largest home and lifestyle retailers, has opened its first store in Bucharest, in the GRAND ARENA Shopping Mall, thus marking a new phase in its expansion in Romania.
Romanian food service company Sphera Franchise Group reports increased sales in Q1 of 2026
Sphera Franchise Group (BVB: SFG), the operator of the Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC chains in Romania and Moldova, with locations in Italy as well, recorded a positive start to 2026, reporting consolidated sales of RON 378 million in Q1 2026, up 4.2% compared to the same period last year. (…)
Book A Visit - Discover Cambridge School of Bucharest's Expanding Facilities
Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB), one of Romania’s leading international schools, is entering an exciting new chapter of growth and development. As the school prepares for the next academic year, families are invited to book a visit and experience firsthand how CSB continues to evolve its (…)
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