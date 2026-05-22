AFI Properties Buys Six Retail Parks In Romania From South Africa’s MAS

AFI Properties Buys Six Retail Parks In Romania From South Africa’s MAS. AFI Properties of Israel is acquiring MAS’ retail parks in Ploiesti, Zalau, Roman, Baia Mare, Sfantu Gheorghe, and Barlad. MAS is shifting its (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]