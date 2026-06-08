Equans, a global leader in energy and technical services, part of the Bouygues Group, is opening its IT hub in Romania



Equans, a global leader in energy and technical services, part of the Bouygues Group, is opening its IT hub in Romania.

Bucharest, June 8, 2026 – RBJ – One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office (…)