 
Romaniapress.com

June 10, 2026

Oana Gheorghiu: TAROM, a company on a direct flight to failure
Jun 10, 2026

Oana Gheorghiu: TAROM, a company on a direct flight to failure.

Deputy Prime Minister Oana Gheorghiu claims on Wednesday, in a Facebook post, that TAROM is a company "on a direct flight to failure". She also (…)

[Read the article in Mediafax]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

E-Cablaje 2025 Turnover Down 17.7% YoY To RON72.1M Bistrita-based automotive, farming and transportation electric wiring maker E-Cablaje, held by Italy’s Cable Company SPA and Lobogest SPA, ended 2025 with a turnover of RON72.1 million (EUR14.3 million),down 17.7% from RON87.6 million (EUR17.6 million) reported in 2024, as per calculations by (…)

Cold Shower From World Bank: Romania's Economy To Stagnate In 2026 Romania’s economy should stagnate in 2026 (0% economic growth) and could grow by 1.7% in 2027, World Bank says in its latest “Global Economic Prospects” report.

Ana Maria Andronic Takes The Helm Of TechAngels The Board of TechAngels, the largest business angels association in Romania, has appointed Ana Maria Andronic as President for a mandate lasting until next year's internal elections.

Alessio Menegazzo Appointed President Of Foreign Investors Council Alessio Menegazzo, CEO and Country Manager of PPC Romania, has been appointed President of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) for the 2026–2027 mandate.

Iulius Dan Plaveti Takes Over As Executive Board Chairman And CEO Of Hidroelectrica Iulius Dan Plaveti has assumed the mandate of Chairman of the Executive Board of Romania’s largest electricity producer Hidroelectrica, while also serving as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 10, 2026.

Provectus Capital Partners Buys Seatbelt Consulting Provectus Capital Partners, a regional private equity firm operating in Southeast Europe, announces its first investment in Romania through the acquisition of a majority stake in occupational health and safety (OHS) service provider Seatbelt Consulting.

Electrica and the Atlantic Council signed a five-year strategic partnership in Washington D.C. Electrica announces the conclusion of a five-year strategic partnership with the Atlantic Council, one of the most prominent public policy organizations in the United States of America. The agreement was signed on June 10th, 2026, in Washington D.C., by Alexandru Chirita, CEO of Electrica, and (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |