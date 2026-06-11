E-Cablaje 2025 Turnover Down 17.7% YoY To RON72.1MBistrita-based automotive, farming and transportation electric wiring maker E-Cablaje, held by Italy’s Cable Company SPA and Lobogest SPA, ended 2025 with a turnover of RON72.1 million (EUR14.3 million),down 17.7% from RON87.6 million (EUR17.6 million) reported in 2024, as per calculations by (…)
Provectus Capital Partners Buys Seatbelt ConsultingProvectus Capital Partners, a regional private equity firm operating in Southeast Europe, announces its first investment in Romania through the acquisition of a majority stake in occupational health and safety (OHS) service provider Seatbelt Consulting.