Apemin Zizin 2025 Turnover Tops EUR21M

Apemin Zizin 2025 Turnover Tops EUR21M. Natural mineral water producer Apemin Zizin for 2025 reported turnover worth RON106.5 million (EUR21.1 million), up 11.6% from 2024, in line with (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]