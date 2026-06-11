E-Cablaje 2025 Turnover Down 17.7% YoY To RON72.1M

E-Cablaje 2025 Turnover Down 17.7% YoY To RON72.1M. Bistrita-based automotive, farming and transportation electric wiring maker E-Cablaje, held by Italy’s Cable Company SPA and Lobogest SPA, ended (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]