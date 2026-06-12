Star Assembly Sebes 2025 Turnover Down 10% in 2025 YOY

Star Assembly Sebes 2025 Turnover Down 10% in 2025 YOY. Star Assembly Sebes, the local arm of Mercedes-Benz AG, for 2025 reported turnover worth RON9.6 billion (EUR1.9 billion), down around 10% from (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]