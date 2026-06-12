Gasoline prices in Romania above EU average, diesel near averageGas prices in Romania are above the European average, while diesel prices are close to the median, according to data from the latest Weekly Oil Bulletin issued by the European Commission on June 11. Taken together, the figures show that Romania has some of the most expensive fuel prices in the (…)
Romania sees rising number of teenagers entering labor marketApproximately 50,000 young people aged 16 and 17 have applied for a job since the beginning of the year, 25% more compared to the same period in 2025, according to an analysis conducted by online recruitment and job board platform eJobs. Around 27,800 applications came from 17-year-olds, and (…)