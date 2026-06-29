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June 29, 2026

Foreign tourists spend EUR 283.6 mln in Romania in Q1 2026
Jun 29, 2026

Foreign tourists spend EUR 283.6 mln in Romania in Q1 2026.

Non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania for business purposes spent RON 800.7 million (EUR 152.7 million) in the first quarter of 2026, while (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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